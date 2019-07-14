Pggm Investments Boosted Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) Stake by $2.97 Million; General Mls (GIS) Position Maintained by Sabal Trust Co

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 118,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,924 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.58M, up from 414,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.38M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 309,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.83M, up from 279,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $100.84. About 1.60M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 144,066 shares to 3,175 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,430 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt stated it has 0.69% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 676 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 61,587 shares. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.21% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). American has invested 1.82% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2.19% or 58,345 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Lc accumulated 0.05% or 4,122 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 26,305 are held by Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Com. Goelzer Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 13,200 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 17,500 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.82% or 113,336 shares. Scotia Capital has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 118,445 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 4.43M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 208,819 shares to 561,155 shares, valued at $66.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc Com (NYSE:HCP) by 176,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 8,025 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 57,423 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 0.06% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 4,136 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 142,551 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.03% or 116,666 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn owns 5,705 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 834 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,078 shares. Maverick Cap Limited owns 53,140 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 450,016 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 645,802 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 224,393 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.05% or 25,520 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 7,420 shares.

