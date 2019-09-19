Pggm Investments Boosted By $9.24 Million Its Conocophillips Com (COP) Position; SOLEI SYSTEMS (SOLI) Shorts Increased By 0.3%

Pggm Investments increased Conocophillips Com (COP) stake by 8.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pggm Investments acquired 151,429 shares as Conocophillips Com (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Pggm Investments holds 2.00M shares with $121.75 million value, up from 1.84 million last quarter. Conocophillips Com now has $66.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 7.09M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction

SOLEI SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:SOLI) had an increase of 0.3% in short interest. SOLI’s SI was 567,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.3% from 566,100 shares previously. With 122,600 avg volume, 5 days are for SOLEI SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:SOLI)’s short sellers to cover SOLI’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.18. About 23,160 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Solei Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOLI) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Solei Systems, Inc. produces and sells dietary supplement products to nutrition and dietary supplement clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.95 million. The firm offers a patent-protected over-the-counter nutraceutical product for supporting vascular health under the Panoxol brand. It currently has negative earnings. It sells and markets its products primarily through the Internet, as well as through outbound/inbound call centers, seminars, health expos, doctor led Webinars, medical clinics/doctors, federal government/military, radio, TV, print, and wholesale.

Pggm Investments decreased Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 (NYSE:CCL) stake by 419,815 shares to 419,815 valued at $19.54M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 4.14M shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc Shs was reduced too.