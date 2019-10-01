PG&E (PCG) EPS Estimated At $0.94; Dana Investment Advisors Has Cut By $24.39 Million Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding

Analysts expect PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report $0.94 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 16.81% from last quarter’s $1.13 EPS. PCG’s profit would be $497.68M giving it 2.65 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $1.10 EPS previously, PG&E Corporation’s analysts see -14.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 6.92 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 68.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 85,584 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 38,941 shares with $11.10 million value, down from 124,525 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $12.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $258.12. About 653,388 shares traded or 44.75% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.46M for 16.80 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 7,507 shares to 47,983 valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) stake by 13,158 shares and now owns 403,117 shares. S&P Global Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Havens Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 7.42% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Clark Management Group Incorporated Inc reported 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Cibc World owns 11,495 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Sei Invs Company holds 25,752 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 36,609 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability reported 60,356 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tekla Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Northern Tru Corp owns 553,527 shares. 62,495 are owned by Sio Ltd Llc. Utah Retirement has invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.04% or 1,821 shares. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 23.20% above currents $258.12 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, September 9.

Among 3 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 60.80% above currents $9.95 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 11 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Monday, September 16. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $1200 target. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1300 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22 target in Friday, June 21 report.

