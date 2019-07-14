PG&E Corporation (PCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

As Electric Utilities businesses, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E Corporation 19 0.61 N/A -13.81 0.00 Portland General Electric Company 51 2.35 N/A 2.47 21.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PG&E Corporation and Portland General Electric Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5% Portland General Electric Company 0.00% 8.8% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

PG&E Corporation is 115.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.15. Competitively, Portland General Electric Company’s 70.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

PG&E Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Portland General Electric Company are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. PG&E Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Portland General Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PG&E Corporation and Portland General Electric Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E Corporation 0 5 1 2.17 Portland General Electric Company 1 1 0 2.50

PG&E Corporation has a 6.08% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.58. Competitively the average target price of Portland General Electric Company is $50, which is potential -8.29% downside. The data provided earlier shows that PG&E Corporation appears more favorable than Portland General Electric Company, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.6% of PG&E Corporation shares and 99% of Portland General Electric Company shares. PG&E Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.21%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Portland General Electric Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PG&E Corporation -10.86% -23.86% 18.74% -54.76% -58.22% -23.96% Portland General Electric Company 2.88% 3.24% 9.33% 13.95% 30.43% 16.01%

For the past year PG&E Corporation has -23.96% weaker performance while Portland General Electric Company has 16.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Portland General Electric Company beats PG&E Corporation.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,259 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.