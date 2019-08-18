PG&E Corporation (PCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Both PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E Corporation 19 0.46 N/A -13.81 0.00 Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.48 9.50

Demonstrates PG&E Corporation and Enel Chile S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PG&E Corporation and Enel Chile S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5% Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4%

Liquidity

PG&E Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Enel Chile S.A. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. PG&E Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enel Chile S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PG&E Corporation and Enel Chile S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Enel Chile S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

PG&E Corporation’s upside potential is 65.27% at a $23.6 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PG&E Corporation and Enel Chile S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.1% and 3.4%. About 0.21% of PG&E Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PG&E Corporation -4.02% -22.36% -16.45% 32.63% -58.05% -23.66% Enel Chile S.A. 2.91% -2.54% -8% -13.37% -11.54% -7.07%

For the past year PG&E Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Enel Chile S.A.

Summary

Enel Chile S.A. beats PG&E Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.