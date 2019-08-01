PG&E Corporation (PCG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of PG&E Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.21% of PG&E Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PG&E Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.90% -9.50% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares PG&E Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E Corporation N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for PG&E Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.50 2.16 2.00 2.36

With consensus target price of $23.6, PG&E Corporation has a potential upside of 29.03%. As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 34.65%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that PG&E Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PG&E Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PG&E Corporation -4.02% -22.36% -16.45% 32.63% -58.05% -23.66% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year PG&E Corporation had bearish trend while PG&E Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PG&E Corporation are 2.2 and 2.1. Competitively, PG&E Corporation’s competitors have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. PG&E Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PG&E Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

PG&E Corporation has a beta of 0.29 and its 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PG&E Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PG&E Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PG&E Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.