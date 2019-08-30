PG&E Corporation (PCG) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Comparing side by side

Both PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E Corporation 19 0.34 N/A -13.81 0.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 11 0.00 N/A 1.52 8.49

Demonstrates PG&E Corporation and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PG&E Corporation and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 9.7% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

PG&E Corporation is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.29. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PG&E Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. PG&E Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Analyst Recommendations

PG&E Corporation and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of PG&E Corporation is $16, with potential upside of 53.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PG&E Corporation and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.1% and 28.6%. PG&E Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.21%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PG&E Corporation -4.02% -22.36% -16.45% 32.63% -58.05% -23.66% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -1.38% 3.28% 25.58% 32.14% 139.23% 64.88%

For the past year PG&E Corporation had bearish trend while Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats PG&E Corporation.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.