PG&E Corporation (PCG) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Comparing side by side

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E Corporation 18 0.59 N/A -13.81 0.00 Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PG&E Corporation and Central Puerto S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5% Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PG&E Corporation and Central Puerto S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Central Puerto S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

PG&E Corporation has a 26.88% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.1% of PG&E Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. are owned by institutional investors. PG&E Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.21%. Comparatively, Central Puerto S.A. has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PG&E Corporation -4.02% -22.36% -16.45% 32.63% -58.05% -23.66% Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11%

For the past year PG&E Corporation has -23.66% weaker performance while Central Puerto S.A. has 0.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Central Puerto S.A. beats PG&E Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.