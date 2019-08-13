PG&E Corporation (PCG) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E Corporation 19 0.54 N/A -13.81 0.00 Atlantic Power Corporation 2 0.90 N/A 0.20 12.07

Table 1 demonstrates PG&E Corporation and Atlantic Power Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5% Atlantic Power Corporation 0.00% -282.5% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.29 beta indicates that PG&E Corporation is 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Atlantic Power Corporation’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PG&E Corporation are 2.2 and 2.1. Competitively, Atlantic Power Corporation has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. PG&E Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atlantic Power Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PG&E Corporation and Atlantic Power Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Atlantic Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

PG&E Corporation’s upside potential is 40.90% at a $23.6 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.1% of PG&E Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 61.3% of Atlantic Power Corporation are owned by institutional investors. PG&E Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.21%. Comparatively, Atlantic Power Corporation has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PG&E Corporation -4.02% -22.36% -16.45% 32.63% -58.05% -23.66% Atlantic Power Corporation -3.63% -1.65% 5.29% -4.02% 11.16% 10.14%

For the past year PG&E Corporation has -23.66% weaker performance while Atlantic Power Corporation has 10.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Atlantic Power Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors PG&E Corporation.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.