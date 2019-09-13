Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake by $1.10 Million; Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Decreased Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 985,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.30M, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 3.55M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.50 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.22M, up from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 12.48 million shares traded or 57.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 38.96M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Barclays Public Ltd reported 147,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Lc invested in 65,233 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Castleark Mngmt Limited has 0.1% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Vaughan Nelson Inv Lp has 0.21% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.40M shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 38,151 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 418,874 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 22,666 were reported by Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Oakbrook Invests Limited reported 22,400 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Columbia Pacific Ltd Liability owns 0.26% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 6,747 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 1.35M shares.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.97 million for 22.79 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 95,962 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $22.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 142,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

