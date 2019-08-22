Pg&E (PCG) Stake Raised by Newtyn Management Llc; Westwood Management Position In Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Was Raised

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 169,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.95 million, up from 155,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 11.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 173.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 3.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.85 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.29M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 7.29M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,100 shares to 11,150 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,300 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares to 49,335 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 318,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tilray Inc.