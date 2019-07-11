Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Newtyn Management Raised Its Holding by $52.24 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Cut Its Holding by $641,212 as Stock Rose

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 173.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 3.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.29 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 102,518 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 329,817 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.94B for 11.93 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc owns 921,560 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fin Corp reported 344,908 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 4.10M shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 3.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 953,061 shares. 97,707 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Com. Staley Cap Advisers reported 1.74% stake. Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 518,361 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 1.21% or 147,150 shares. Act Ii Mgmt LP reported 1.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Partners Incorporated holds 0.97% or 204,076 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18,008 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications reported 412,974 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Com invested in 34,687 shares. Payden Rygel, California-based fund reported 641,900 shares.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: More Trade Tiffs, But Itâ€™s Not China This Time – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dish in win-win situation even if T-Mobile deal falters – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PG&E Begins Daily Aerial Patrols to Spot Wildfires and Speed Response – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn’t Trading At $0 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 149,494 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 856,140 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 17,255 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 409,760 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 26,305 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na accumulated 1,105 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm Limited has 25,000 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fifth Third State Bank reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 10 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advisors. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 75,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Qs Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 16,136 shares.