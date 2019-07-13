Pg&E (PCG) Stake Has Increased by Hanson Mcclain Inc; Universal Health Services (UHS) Holder Westport Asset Management Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 37,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 15,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 8.86 million shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 398,678 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Preferred Way To Bet On PG&E – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aftershocks Rattle SoCal, But Damage, Economic Impact Minimal – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Under PG&E New Bankruptcy Plan Shareholders Could Face Massive Dilution – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Dow Under Pressure Ahead of Powell’s DC Trip – Schaeffers Research” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wildfire fund bill approved by California lawmakers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,338 shares to 195,095 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 14,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 409,760 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.00 million are held by Valueact Holding Lp. Exane Derivatives stated it has 5,574 shares. Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 13,475 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Com accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Glendon Capital Mngmt LP has 699,282 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Co has 35,322 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Punch Card Management LP holds 10.57% or 1.26M shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 25,525 shares. First Wilshire Mngmt Inc invested in 1.04% or 171,577 shares. Summit Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 62,833 shares in its portfolio. 101,998 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Company. Synovus Finance has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Huazhu Group, Limited (HTHT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Health Services beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “MTSU names longtime financial exec to accounting chair sponsored by Joey Jacobs – Nashville Business Journal” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UHS reapplies for 100-bed Portland-area psychiatric hospital, 2 years after rejection – Portland Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: February 28, 2019.