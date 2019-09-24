Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined While Electron Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding by $3.25 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Has Raised Position by $424,360 as Stock Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 39,189 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 35,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 2.17 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 147,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.58M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 16.76M shares traded or 107.25% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

