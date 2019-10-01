Pg&E (PCG) Stock Value Declined While Pentwater Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake; Twin Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in United Airlines Holdings (UAL) by $1.71 Million as Stock Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) by 74.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 19,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 6,690 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $586,000, down from 26,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.41. About 1.62 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Net $147M; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CFO SAYS UNITED `ACTIVELY’ PURSUING BUYING USED JETS; 23/04/2018 – United Continental: Aircraft Features Special Livery Previously Reserved for Dreamliner Fleet; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Roughly Flat; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Rallies as Pricing-Power Gains Ease Growth Fears; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Senator Demands Explanation for Animal Deaths on United Air; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR: NEW REVENUE MGMT SYSTEM SEEING GOOD EARLY RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY CASM Ex-Items 10.01 Cents to 10.11 Cents; 17/05/2018 – United Continental Names Gerry Laderman as Interim Financial Chief; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WORKERS EXCITED ABOUT COMPANY GROWTH, CHANGES: KIRBY

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 20.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.82 million, down from 5.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 9.05M shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.45 million for 2.66 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.65 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

