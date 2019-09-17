Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined While King Street Capital Management LP Increased Position; Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Position in Aptargroup (ATR) by $7.13 Million as Share Value Rose

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.60M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 5.38 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19M, down from 147,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 179,536 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunicat (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 182,100 shares to 869,040 shares, valued at $33.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Ho.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.84M for 30.78 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayerweather Charles owns 4.16% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 22,235 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 85,345 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.4% or 953,868 shares. Moreover, Huntington Comml Bank has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 34,819 shares. Thompson Inv accumulated 0.05% or 1,950 shares. 111,553 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Ltd Com. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc holds 9,852 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 6,262 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 16,697 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 6.09 million shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 107,772 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25,883 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability has invested 2.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aurelius Cap Limited Partnership reported 31.31% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Stonehill Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 4.28 million shares or 28.11% of all its holdings. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fifth Third Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 400 shares. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 137 shares. Century Companies reported 106,633 shares. Moreover, Redwood Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20.88% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 13.36 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 3.14 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 186,151 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc invested in 500 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 108,610 shares.

