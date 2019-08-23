Pg&E (PCG) Position Increased by Serengeti Asset Management Lp; Third Point Has Decreased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $201.66. About 893,775 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 7.29 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 117,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Five Point Holdings Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Empyrean Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.81% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.44M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 14.09M were accumulated by Redwood Cap Ltd Co. Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3.27M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Owl Creek Asset L P, New York-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 3.66 million shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 0.07% or 13,425 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Qs Ltd Liability invested in 16,136 shares or 0% of the stock. Baupost Gru Limited Com Ma invested in 24.50M shares. Knighthead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 34.43% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 265 shares.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.55 million for 19.17 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.