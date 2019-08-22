Pg&E (PCG) Holding Has Upped by Nokota Management Lp; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lifted Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake by $324,843

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 873.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 3.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.87 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82M, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 4.72 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 80,320 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 74,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 4.00 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Re-Elected; Issues Sparked in Broadcom Bid Remain; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom promises to make the US the ‘global leader’ in 5G if Qualcomm merger goes through; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E to stay in charge of Chapter 11 exit plan, judge rules – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E shareholders plan $15B rights issue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PG&E Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 13,403 shares. 1.00M were reported by Empyrean Cap Prtnrs L P. Hsbc Holding Public Limited has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 943,900 shares. Kensico Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 97,666 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 3.76 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Motco invested in 0% or 137 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 665 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 106,774 shares. 619,300 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mngmt L P. 102 are held by Carroll Fincl Associates. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,617 shares. Bessemer holds 0.05% or 720,327 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 9,852 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 256,997 shares to 523,186 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 125,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,807 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,105 shares to 27,215 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,493 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).