Pg&E (PCG) Position Maintained by Silver Point Capital Lp; Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position Has Boosted by Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 32,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,946 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, up from 165,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 2.52M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 5.07 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Grp Lc stated it has 8,800 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 27,215 shares. Fort LP holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 37,380 shares. Investment House Ltd Com owns 10,925 shares. Brookmont Mngmt has 0.6% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,031 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 28,108 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Apriem Advsr reported 18,126 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl Corporation has 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rampart Investment Management Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.53% stake. Exchange Management owns 25,560 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 111,068 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 966,195 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc Inc holds 30,920 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15,189 shares to 57,794 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL) by 16,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Com (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finepoint Cap Ltd Partnership owns 13.92% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.70 million shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 29,170 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 447,558 shares. Macquarie Group owns 350,657 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 0% or 1,235 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 149,503 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability reported 53,617 shares. Centerbridge Prns LP holds 6.75 million shares or 16.49% of its portfolio. Country Commercial Bank reported 181 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 11.84 million shares. Texas-based Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.42% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sachem Head Capital Mngmt LP holds 3.45 million shares. Stonehill Cap Management Lc owns 6.54M shares or 35.07% of their US portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.33M shares.

