Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Raised by $11.00 Million Its Position; Starboard Value LP Increases Position in Symantec (SYMC)

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company's stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 7.63M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company's stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 6.80 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Limited Liability stated it has 0.86% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, M&T Bank Corporation has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tpg Grp Inc (Sbs) Advsr Inc holds 1.00M shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 55,967 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 0.27% stake. Pnc Fincl Service Group owns 7,010 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,203 shares in its portfolio. American Gru has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mackenzie Financial has 97,592 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 68,947 shares. 1.70M are owned by Finepoint Capital Limited Partnership. Centerbridge Prtn LP holds 27.07% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 9.62 million shares.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.04M shares to 787,543 shares, valued at $18.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.07M shares, and cut its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY).