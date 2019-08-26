Pg&E (PCG) Holding Upped by Knighthead Capital Management Llc; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Gibraltar Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.73 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.62% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 2.34M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 53,604 shares as the company's stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 74,369 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 127,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $27.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 2.23 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 77,955 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 0.37% or 70,145 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 160,385 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp owns 1,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Nj holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 11,000 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 35,974 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.06% or 94,408 shares in its portfolio. Counselors Inc has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 228,784 shares. Strategic Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 14,880 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.05% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invests has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.58M for 10.66 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

