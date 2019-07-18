Pg&E (PCG) Position Has Boosted by Redwood Capital Management Llc; Smart Portfolios Has Boosted Its Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $529,736 as Share Value Declined

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.09M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87M, up from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 1.84M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 693,743 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Would Contribute $4B to State Wildfire Fund Under Plan, Plan Provides for $30B in New Money to PG&E – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Trouble Ahead For PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending June 21st, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25 million shares to 743,000 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,561 shares to 122 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 5,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,634 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “PepsiCo Second-Quarter Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Coca-Cola Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.