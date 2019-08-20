Pg&E (PCG) Stake Maintained by 683 Capital Management Llc; Sather Financial Group Upped Stake in Markel (MKL) by $2.89 Million

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 289.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 1.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07M, up from 665,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.39% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 14.38M shares traded or 83.35% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company's stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1145. About 10,940 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Ycg Limited Co holds 0.07% or 400 shares. 241 are held by Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com. Us Bankshares De reported 3,213 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc owns 240 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,243 shares. Montag A And Associates holds 6,801 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 198 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.33% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 250 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability has 4,872 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 85,375 shares stake. Edgemoor Invest Advsr reported 340 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.03% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 2,840 shares. Fcg Advisors holds 0.08% or 248 shares in its portfolio.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 23,960 shares to 49,056 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 108,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,774 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).



Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. Shares for $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG) by 200,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (Put) (NYSE:KO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).