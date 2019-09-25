Pg&E (PCG) Holder Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Holding by $8.73 Million as Stock Value Declined; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Increased Position

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 396,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 780,607 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.89 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 6.01 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 2,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 67,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.31M, up from 65,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $153.05. About 2.92 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.20 million for 2.89 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

