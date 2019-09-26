Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Msdc Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $7.12 Million; Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Increased Holding in Antero Res (AR) by $1.35 Million as Market Value Declined

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 269,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 21.38M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.25M, up from 21.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.84% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $3.065. About 1.58M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 2.67M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.45M for 2.96 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 418,764 shares. 1.82 million were accumulated by Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company. Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 0.38% or 42,667 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.71% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aviva Public Limited invested in 0.03% or 191,180 shares. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 500 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 50,076 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Senator Investment Group LP owns 1.62M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Rare Infra reported 2.11M shares stake. Taconic Advsrs LP holds 0.39% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 210,000 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Vanguard holds 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 38.86M shares. 10,637 are owned by Texas Yale. World Asset Inc invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $971.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Src Energy Inc by 7.15M shares to 18.30 million shares, valued at $90.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 7.82 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29.61M shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $50,284 was bought by RADY PAUL M. 16.09M shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30M. On Monday, June 10 WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apollo Mgmt Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 83,401 shares. 106 were accumulated by Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company. American Group Inc Inc stated it has 4,277 shares. 179,700 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Captrust has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Axa has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 10,899 shares. Citadel Lc has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 660,408 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) accumulated 0% or 187 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% stake. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3.70 million shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Barclays Public Lc holds 1.25M shares.