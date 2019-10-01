Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined While Oz Management LP Has Upped Its Stake; Sadoff Investment Management Stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (SCHW) Lifted by $302,280 as Share Value Declined

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1790.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.58 million, up from 112,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 1.74M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (SCHW) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 7,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 920,335 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.99M, up from 912,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.74% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 14.10 million shares traded or 57.36% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Another trade for 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 was made by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,820 shares to 425,551 shares, valued at $70.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 65,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 539,708 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Ser has 1.31M shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.09% or 128,569 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.04% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 207,610 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Optimum Inv Advsr reported 1,222 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hrt Financial Llc holds 12,502 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor invested in 21,005 shares. Sun Life invested in 0.01% or 957 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP has 2.05 million shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.05% or 527,019 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Corp has invested 0.14% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 9,242 are held by Assetmark Inc. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.9% or 434,015 shares in its portfolio.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 330,000 shares to 34.42M shares, valued at $51.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

