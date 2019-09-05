Pg&E (PCG) Stock Declined While Silver Point Capital LP Increased Stake; Regency Centers (REG) Market Value Declined While Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Cut by $449,168 Its Stake

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 6,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 236,834 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 243,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.58. About 789,529 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 5.08M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,222 shares stake. Vanguard Gru invested in 25.23 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 0.05% or 6,868 shares. Honeywell Interest Incorporated holds 60,649 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc invested in 0% or 137 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 118 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company owns 23,897 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Valley Advisers has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Sei Investments reported 195,504 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Waterfront Cap Ptnrs Limited Co holds 1.21% or 123,000 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 0.86% stake. American Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 311,400 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.03M shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 40,508 shares to 43,847 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming And Leisure Prop (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 17,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.53M for 17.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Risk appetite sours on trade and slowdown fears – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Law360.com with their article: “Nasdaq Wants To Raise The Bar For Reg A+ Listings – Law360” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regulus Reports 819.90 m of 0.53% Cu, 0.24 g/t Au and 7.83 g/t Ag (0.77% CuEq) in Hole AK-19-034; Extending Mineralization Northwards at the AntaKori Copper-Gold Project – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ormat Announces Closing of $59.3 Million Partnership Transaction for McGinness Hills Phase 3 Geothermal Power Plant – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NICE Actimize Introduces Innovative Reg BI Surveillance Solution to Help Organizations Comply with SEC’s New Regulation Best Interest – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.