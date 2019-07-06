Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Boosted Holding by $1.10 Million; Rbo & Co Lowered Position in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by $3.22 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 64,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 943,900 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80 million, up from 879,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 3.31M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 3.18 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International to Collaborate With Israeli FoodTech Incubator, The Kitchen, to Lead the Future of Snacking – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AIG, MDLZ, SLB – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mondelez CEO Talks State Of Snack Market With CNBC – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expands Snacking Unit, Invests in Uplift Food – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares to 284,156 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. also sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Loeb Prtn Corp has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 675 shares. 19,963 were accumulated by Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cognios Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Proffitt And Goodson holds 346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.39% or 16.83M shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 355,166 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 276,298 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 126,080 are owned by Shell Asset Management Communication. Mutual Of America Management has 0.14% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 192,453 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Telos Capital Management reported 4,686 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv reported 26,594 shares. 2.73M were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 889,900 shares to 100 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 94,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 945,724 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 17.18% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). York Mgmt Global Advsrs Ltd Company reported 5.15 million shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.04M shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited stated it has 10,293 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability has 3.70 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP owns 598,276 shares. Force Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.42% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Financial Bank Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sei owns 149,494 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 3.44M shares. 195,347 are held by Aviva Pcl. Howe & Rusling Incorporated stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glendon Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.07% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 75,770 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 185,256 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Bankruptcy: Impact On Investors – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Height Capital Markets defends PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn’t Trading At $0 – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The California Wildfire Commission Report Means For PG&E – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ratepayers’ bid for representation in PG&E bankruptcy nixed by judge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.