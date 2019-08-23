Pg&E (PCG) Holding Upped by Silver Point Capital Lp; Plancorp Cut Apple (AAPL) Position by $370,440 as Stock Rose

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 7.29 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Com owns 7,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakworth accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 10.41% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Abrams Cap LP has invested 12.5% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 48,448 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 258,544 shares. Glendon Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 699,282 shares. Moreover, Caspian Cap LP has 64.21% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.06M shares. Incline Glob Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.64% or 457,875 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co reported 544 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley stated it has 53,617 shares.

