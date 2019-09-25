Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Holder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined; Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Holder Syntal Capital Partners Has Decreased Position by $300,432 as Stock Price Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 56.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 256,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, down from 456,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 30.08M shares traded or 257.25% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 12,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 16,183 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394,000, down from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources invested in 0.14% or 10.83 million shares. Texas Yale has 0.44% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 9,732 shares. Advisory Research holds 5.36M shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 122,738 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth reported 14,717 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0.05% stake. 13,390 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 47,140 shares. 9,018 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 173,803 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 11,200 shares.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80M for 12.35 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,123 shares to 18,841 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amercian Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 4,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.43M for 2.91 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (NYSE:EIX) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $33.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 243,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 943,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 265 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tuttle Tactical reported 42,667 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com holds 357,802 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 20,900 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Grp Inc One Trading Lp has 0.16% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 780,607 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,310 shares. Pnc Service Group holds 7,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% or 5.98M shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 99,620 shares. 2.93M were accumulated by Newtyn Lc. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr accumulated 26,361 shares.

