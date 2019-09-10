Pg&E Crop (PCG) Holder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $657,611 as Share Price Declined; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Decreased Position in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $602,160 as Share Price Declined

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 9.55M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 11.98M shares traded or 52.88% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28B for 7.31 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M.

