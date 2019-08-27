Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Holder Knighthead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $29.05 Million; Personal Capital Advisors Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Shares Declined

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 20,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 954,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54M, down from 975,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 16.29M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 5.28M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E hopes to stay in charge of Chapter 11 process – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hound Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 4.85M shares. New Generation Lc has invested 3.17% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 720,327 are held by Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated. 1.00M are held by King Street Capital Mgmt Lp. 2,372 are held by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 456,815 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 196,235 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oak Hill Advisors Limited Partnership owns 150,000 shares or 4.18% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech owns 87,590 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 250 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Columbus Hill Mngmt Lp holds 6.44 million shares or 10.41% of its portfolio.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 8,227 shares to 105,744 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bankshares And Trust has 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 85,888 shares. Orrstown Ser owns 2,183 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co holds 1.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 877,834 shares. Argent Cap Limited Liability stated it has 624,161 shares. The California-based One Management Lc has invested 0.71% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 790,430 shares. 167,085 are owned by Beddow Capital. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Pa holds 2.32% or 643,452 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 139,678 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sarasin And Llp owns 4.17M shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 23,929 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Heritage Management Corp accumulated 405,221 shares. Amica Retiree Med invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beaumont Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,067 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.