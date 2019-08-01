Pg&E (PCG) Holder Hanson Mcclain Has Increased Its Position; Permit Capital Holds Holding in Western Digital (WDC)

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 8.46M shares traded or 38.03% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 37,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 53,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 15,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 1.29 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate owns 65,590 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 6,809 shares. 683 Cap Mngmt owns 2.59M shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 0% stake. 185,256 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 195,347 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Com. 112,100 were accumulated by Oz Management Lp. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Advisory Services Net Ltd Com owns 196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc accumulated 37.59 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Fincl invested in 29,170 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 627,504 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 500,670 shares stake. 3.27 million were reported by Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 14,118 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $41.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 8,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).