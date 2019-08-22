Pg&E Com (PCG) Holder Assetmark Has Decreased Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $3.14 Million

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp Com (PCG) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 27,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 123 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 27,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 2.35 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 25,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 68,276 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, up from 42,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $131.89. About 491,400 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 17,468 shares to 415,001 shares, valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 32,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,931 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Grp Incorporated has invested 1.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 70,916 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Piedmont Invest Advisors invested 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Argent Capital Management Lc stated it has 199,399 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Notis has invested 1.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Pennsylvania-based Weik has invested 0.4% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Retail Bank And Tru Of Newtown owns 61,285 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 59,689 shares. Pinnacle Financial has 86,793 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.47% or 29,368 shares. Bislett reported 70,000 shares. 2,700 are owned by Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3,150 shares stake.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E to stay in charge of Chapter 11 exit plan, judge rules – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Citi Downgrades PG&E Corporation (PCG) to Sell – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E hopes to stay in charge of Chapter 11 process – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.