Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Oak Hill Advisors LP Boosted Its Holding; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Seatown Holdings Has Cut Holding by $3.08 Million as Stock Value Declined

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 9.32 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32M, down from 57,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $179.98. About 5.57 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 232,689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 15.34M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oz Mgmt Lp holds 0.26% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 454 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glendon Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 1.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kensico Mngmt holds 1.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 2.90M shares. State Street owns 5.98M shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 30,038 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 4.20 million shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 690,354 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 130 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakworth Cap Inc has 100 shares. Country Tru Retail Bank invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Management Ltd Company owns 4,155 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Company reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 24,218 shares. Central Financial Bank And Co holds 1.39% or 37,510 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 0.16% or 35,220 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 222,942 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Incorporated reported 2,952 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited reported 620,993 shares stake. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Blue Capital has 0.77% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,046 shares. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,315 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wright Investors Serv invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Amalgamated State Bank reported 77,843 shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19,421 shares to 379,421 shares, valued at $34.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 101,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).