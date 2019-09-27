Pg&E (PCG) Valuation Declined While Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered by $37.33 Million Its Holding; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Boosted Position by $31.80 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.62M, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 765,272 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corporation (PCG) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 20.55 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483.68M, down from 22.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 5.01 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.48M for 2.68 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Transamerica invested in 3 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 12,822 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 205,000 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 79,100 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tpg Group Holdg (Sbs) reported 1.00 million shares stake. Southpaw Asset Management Lp reported 278,799 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 43,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 1,203 shares. Rare Infra reported 3.47% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oak Hill Advsr Limited Partnership owns 343,044 shares for 14.37% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc owns 363,987 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sachem Head Capital Mgmt Lp reported 8.47% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 550,000 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $47.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.