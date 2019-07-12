Pg&E (PCG) Stake Maintained by Jet Capital Investors L P; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 4.30 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 49.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,213 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 8,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $204.34. About 467,279 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2,000 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 13.13M shares. Newtyn Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 16.31% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jefferies Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 276,159 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Css Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 97,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 17,255 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 133,059 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 46 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 195,347 are held by Aviva Public Ltd Co. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) holds 0.01% or 41,800 shares. Bogle Limited Partnership De has invested 0.11% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 14,000 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,176 shares, and cut its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $773.29M for 17.86 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Grp Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Jolley Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 1,530 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 65,095 shares. New Vernon Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 2,802 shares. Trustco Financial Bank Corporation N Y has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kings Point Capital Management holds 1,643 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Everence Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,255 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,857 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.31% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 2,517 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bailard Inc owns 3,823 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 243,413 shares. Moreover, Cadinha & Communications Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Churchill Management Corporation owns 29,048 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,690 shares to 38,656 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1Kraft Heinz Co by 14,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,507 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).