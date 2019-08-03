Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $29.05 Million as Share Value Declined; Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Boosted Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake by $1.46 Million; Market Value Declined

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 66.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 24,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 61,998 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 37,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7,120 shares. 22,540 were accumulated by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability. Deprince Race Zollo Inc reported 549,783 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jefferies Gru Limited Com holds 5,100 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 135,291 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Regions Financial accumulated 29,784 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj And invested in 0.14% or 611,284 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 10,134 shares. Aqr Capital Management Llc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Johnson Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 832 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 22,435 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 7 shares to 11 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,953 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

