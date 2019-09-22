Pg&E (PCG) Stake Maintained by Centerbridge Partners Lp; National Pension Service Position In Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Was Upped

National Pension Service increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 2,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 38,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.86M, up from 35,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $834.66. About 524,854 shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 9.62 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.59M, up from 6.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08 million shares traded or 62.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Citi Upgrades PG&E Corporation (PCG) to Neutral on Game Changing Subro Settlement – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 09/13: (VNCE) (MNK) (PCG) (CPRX) (MDLA) (AAPL) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Com owns 690,354 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 600,000 are owned by Angelo Gordon Co Ltd Partnership. 16,113 are held by Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department. 19,633 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Management. Credit Suisse Ag reported 184,475 shares stake. Caspian Cap LP has invested 74.18% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bluefin Trading holds 44,696 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 85 shares. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated has 0.67% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 605,449 shares. Ww Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 27,849 shares. 197,427 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 232,689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 942,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12.56 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Laurion Mngmt LP owns 663 shares.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 148,028 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $23.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 70,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,372 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Downgrading Chipotle On Sky-High Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Growth Stocks to Sell as Rates Move Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbus Circle owns 1.17% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 59,796 shares. Lpl Ltd has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bridges Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. The Missouri-based National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). State Street has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1.08M shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.12% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bartlett & Co Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 345 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 70 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 325,432 shares. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Btg Pactual Asset Mngmt reported 1,520 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.04% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 1,136 shares or 0.07% of the stock.