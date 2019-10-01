Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Position Upped by Nokota Management Lp; Mplx LP (MPLX) Holder Stockbridge Partners Raised Stake

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 2.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 9.34M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.67 million, up from 6.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 1.23M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.38 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 2.90 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated holds 0% or 13,858 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 1,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Generation Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 279,492 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Trustmark National Bank Tru Department invested in 159 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Personal Financial holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 550 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc stated it has 0.9% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Co Commercial Bank has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has 454 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Solus Alternative Asset Mngmt LP reported 934,000 shares or 4.7% of all its holdings. 4.84M are owned by Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Lp. Laurion Management LP holds 663 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 115,100 shares to 785,626 shares, valued at $54.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 48,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,426 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534 worth of stock or 36,630 shares. Heminger Gary R. also bought $1.16M worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares.

