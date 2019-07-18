Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Raised Its Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $2.15 Million

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 7.04 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $170.18. About 9.58M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 508,078 shares. New Generation Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 252,651 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 17,255 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 2.70 million shares. Carroll Fincl has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Amp Cap Investors has 0.05% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Electron Prtnrs Limited Liability has 1.27 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 931,800 shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 1.80 million shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fmr Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 5,574 shares. 34,661 were reported by Amer Int Gp. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 1.18 million shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc has 300 shares.