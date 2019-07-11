Pg&E (PCG) Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding; Meritage Portfolio Management Position in Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Boosted by $322,920 as Stock Value Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,266 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 86,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 114,118 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 97.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 93.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 5.18M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.33M shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 3,397 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com reported 508,078 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 858,725 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Vident Investment Advisory Llc invested in 48,448 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 105 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 550 shares or 0% of the stock. 258,544 are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Washington Trust Financial Bank owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 885 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 144,349 shares. Caspian Cap LP owns 3.06 million shares for 64.21% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology accumulated 0.47% or 203,948 shares. Qs Llc stated it has 16,136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Llc stated it has 0.13% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 447,558 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 53,042 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 17,750 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,824 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHV).