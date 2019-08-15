Pg&E (PCG) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increased Its Position by $6.80 Million as Valuation Declined; Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake Has Lifted by Lone Pine Capital Llc

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76 million, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $9.16 during the last trading session, reaching $610.84. About 98,472 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.09% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 2.45 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 1.65M shares to 8.00M shares, valued at $598.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,661 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring State Bank owns 45 shares. The Texas-based Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Dorsal Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 281,500 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors owns 2,962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 62,448 were reported by Asset Mngmt One Co. Boston Advsrs reported 950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 616 shares. Jericho Capital Asset Mgmt LP owns 215,000 shares or 4.94% of their US portfolio. 5,250 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers. Odey Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd invested in 0.53% or 12,800 shares. Virtu Fincl holds 0.23% or 7,848 shares. Nomura Holdg owns 757 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 15,719 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation accumulated 0.53% or 2,020 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv has 2,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd holds 0.05% or 31,491 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 4,162 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 544 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 447,558 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Company holds 51.73% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 22.17M shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oaktree L P, a California-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Numerixs Invest Inc holds 203,948 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Hennessy Advsrs has 0.53% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 635,449 shares. Centerbridge Prns LP invested in 6.75M shares or 16.49% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.26 million were accumulated by Punch Card Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Country Tru Bancshares invested in 181 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% or 37,500 shares in its portfolio.

