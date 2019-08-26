Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Baupost Group Raised Holding; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Its Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $467,600

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 24.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.10M, up from 15.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 1.61M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 35,560 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 18,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 769,344 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,248 shares to 402,892 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,093 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

