Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Declined While Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted Its Stake; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Holding In Southern Co (SO) Was Increased

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 288% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86M shares traded or 129.88% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 3262.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 6,725 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $372,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39 million shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 780,607 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 300 are held by Howe And Rusling. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Barclays Plc owns 2.68 million shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 460,108 are held by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 43 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Co reported 19,633 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 801,992 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc holds 357,802 shares. Sei Investments reported 106,845 shares. Jennison Llc invested in 0.04% or 1.82 million shares. Fmr Limited Com owns 12.56M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Davidson Kempner Cap Management Lp stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 09/13: (VNCE) (MNK) (PCG) (CPRX) (MDLA) (AAPL) – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “PG&E Braces for Major Drop After Bankruptcy Ruling – Schaeffers Research” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,300 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation has 0.67% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 814,353 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc reported 281,546 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Patten Patten Tn has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 13,364 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 60,890 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Management holds 0.06% or 9,200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication accumulated 26,483 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Becker Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Eaton Vance holds 129,174 shares. First Personal Fincl Service accumulated 51 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.45% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 30,602 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Co Il owns 12,672 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinnacle invested in 0.04% or 34,714 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy Outperforms And Looks Set To Do So Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Share Price Has Gained 154%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.