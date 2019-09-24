Pg&E (PCG) Position Increased by Oak Hill Advisors Lp; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Upped Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $37.43 Million

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 62.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 656,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.45M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 26,955 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 1.05 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SS&C: Assessing The Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: J. M. Smucker, SS&C Technologies, Fifth Third, Equinix and WEX – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.39M shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $48.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 236,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swarthmore Grp Incorporated has invested 2.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Natl Pension Service owns 327,757 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Westfield Cap Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Moreover, Fincl Architects has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 7,630 are owned by Veritable L P. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 173,345 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi reported 178,406 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 83,105 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,430 shares or 0% of the stock. Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Company Oh reported 0.39% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp invested in 176,159 shares. 52,465 were reported by Martingale Asset Lp. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 839 shares. Aqr Cap Llc owns 23,539 shares.