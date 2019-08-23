Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined While State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Cut Its Holding; Macys (M) Holding Maintained by Restructuring Capital Associates Lp

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 67.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 378,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 180,041 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, down from 558,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 2.23 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 6.10 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY Concept Store in New York City; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 13/03/2018 – Fresh Spring Fashion Blooms at Macy’s; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HAS COME TO A MUTUAL AGREEMENT TO END JOINT VENTURE WITH FUNG RETAILING LIMITE; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 82,092 shares to 318,516 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 27,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “PG&E Braces for Major Drop After Bankruptcy Ruling – Schaeffers Research” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Inc invested in 203,948 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 217,650 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 350,657 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 58,744 shares. Redwood Cap Mgmt Lc holds 17.18% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 14.09M shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 265 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Solus Alternative Asset Lp accumulated 434,000 shares. Capstone Investment Lc, New York-based fund reported 114,311 shares. Highland Cap Management Lp holds 0.69% or 619,300 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.17% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Invesco has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Regions Fin stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).