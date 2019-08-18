Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Upped Its Stake by $206.24 Million as Stock Value Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Position in Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.98M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) by 80.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 209,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 50,100 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 14.36M shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 284 are owned by Fil. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 656,747 shares. New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.17% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Federated Pa holds 0% or 106,774 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 885 shares. The Massachusetts-based Finepoint Capital LP has invested 13.92% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Rbf Capital Llc stated it has 535,000 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt LP owns 456,815 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards reported 1,228 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 16.30M shares to 26.30M shares, valued at $41.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 600,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10M for 12.75 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.