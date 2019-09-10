Pg&E (PCG) Stake Has Lifted by 683 Capital Management Llc; Js Capital Management Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) Boosted by $19.68 Million

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 289.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 1.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07M, up from 665,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 5.47 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $128.75. About 707,423 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 9,800 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V (Put) by 100,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (Put) (NYSE:T) by 148,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

