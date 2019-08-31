Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Hound Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; Janney Montgomery Scott Increased Its Automatic Data Proc (ADP) Position by $702,144

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Proc Inc (ADP) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 4,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 134,813 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 130,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Proc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 2.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.85 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.24 million, down from 7.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 4.91M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 1.04 million shares. Force Ltd Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,293 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lenox Wealth Inc reported 55 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 77,765 shares. 2,372 are held by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc). Daiwa Securities Gru Inc reported 13,475 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 27,197 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp holds 456,815 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 1,334 shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14.09M shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 100 shares. Abrams Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 25.00 million shares. Css Ltd Llc Il owns 0.1% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 97,500 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Resources Corp by 45,442 shares to 41,692 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Sp 500 Etf (SPY) by 129,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,006 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 0.5% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 5,375 shares. Lord Abbett And Llc reported 226,600 shares. 46,000 are held by Bp Plc. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited owns 3,075 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company owns 0.84% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4.15M shares. 202,848 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,099 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 119,418 shares. Harding Loevner LP invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). North Star Asset Mngmt Inc reported 7,256 shares. 11,173 were reported by Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 28,135 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Com reported 13,503 shares. Fiera Cap has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

